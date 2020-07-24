TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall’s Beaches department is taking action to protect the municipality’s coastline and beaches.

This is particularly important for Moraira’s Platgetes beach, which is seriously threatened by erosion, and Beaches councillor Carlos Martinez announced that accumulated Posidonia Oceanica seaweed is to be left at the water’s edge this summer.

The seaweed is routinely left throughout the winter, where it forms a natural barrier that prevents waves from eroding the sand, particularly during the inevitable storms and heavy seas.

Neither is the beach helped by daily mechanical cleaning, pointed out Martinez, who announced that leaving the Posidonia will reduce the impact of the machinery.

As Platgetes is listed as a “natural beach” in the Generalitat’s Pativel Plan protecting the region’s remaining unbuilt coastal areas, the town hall intends to prevent further erosion.

“It is essential to understand the characteristics of our coast in order to protect it adequately,” Martinez said.

“We are looking for natural procedures that will provide our beaches with a sustainable future. Our aim is to preserve and protect them so that present and coming generations can continue to enjoy them.”