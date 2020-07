BENIDORM’s celebrations on July 25 in honour of its patron saint, San Jaime, will be more low-key than in other years owing to Covid-19.

Church bells will ring out at parish church adjoining the Castillo at noon, with a 21-salvo salute in honour of the saint, announced Fiestas councillor Jesus Carrobles.

“We still want to celebrate a day that is so important to our town,” Carrobles said.