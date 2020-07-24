Kirsty Maxwell Benidorm case closed

THE Alicante High Court confirmed the decision to shelve further investigation into Kirsty Maxwell’s death, so effectively case closed.

Kirsty, 27 and from Livingstone (West Lothian), was only recently married herself.

-- Advertisement --



She had joined a friend’s hen party in Benidorm but died on her first night in the resort after falling from the 10th story of an apartment building.

The room she fell from was not her own, but that of five men from Nottingham whom the provincial High Court cleared of any wrongdoing.

Kirsty had slept on the ninth floor of the Avenida Almeria building after consuming “10 alcoholic drinks” and at 7am went up to the 10th floor where her friends were staying, the Appeals Tribunal concluded.

Still affected by the alcohol, she “voluntarily” entered the wrong room, where she was probably frightened to find herself in the presence of five men.

Believing her only escape was the balcony, she presumably intended to jump into the swimming pool but fell 30 metres to the ground below.

Despite traces of cocaine in the men’s bathroom and the victim’s fingerprints on the glass doosr, there were no indications of criminality, the judges decided, and Kirsty’s death was accidental.