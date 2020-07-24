Italy declares March 18 National Day in Memory of COVID-19 victims

Italy’s government has designated March 18 as “National Day in Memory of COVID-19 Victims”, it announced on Thursday.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote on Facebook, “March 18 will be an important day… in order to remember all the people who are no longer with us.”

March 18 marks the day with the highest daily coronavirus death toll since the beginning of the outbreak in Italy in late February. COVID-19 fatalities recorded on March 18 were 2,978.

Italy has seen over 35,000 coronavirus victims so far and was the first European centre of the global pandemic. The number of new cases and fatalities is now low thanks to ongoing restrictions and social distancing measures. Italy recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.