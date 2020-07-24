MARITIME Rescue got 25 immigrants safely to Almeria port after rescuing them from two dinghies drifting off the Cabo de Gata coast in the early hours of Friday morning.

Spanish press said the rescue followed a call to the 112 emergency service reporting the boats had run out of fuel and were in trouble.

Maritime Rescue found one of the craft at around 4.20am 25 miles to the south-east of Cabo de Gata, with 12 men, a woman and a child on board. They intercepted the second dinghy, this one carrying 11 Moroccan men, 19 miles south-east of the same point about two hours later.

On Thursday the Guardia Civil and Maritime Rescue assisted 55 immigrants after localising four dinghies in waters near to Cabo de Gata.