“I felt safer in Spain than I do at home in Hull,” said holidaymaker

A HULL holidaymaker says “she didn’t want to come back” to the UK, having felt safer in the bars and beaches of Tenerife.

Sammy Waud wanted to go on holiday at the first opportunity after lockdown rules were relaxed, however, she was left shocked by the lack of measures compared to what she experienced in Spain.

Ms Waud, (a former holiday rep), said she had forms checked and her temperature taken when arriving in Spain, but was surprised when on her return to the UK it was a much more relaxed affair.

“I have just got back from Tenerife and felt safer there than in England,” she said having returned from holiday on Tuesday.

“The first place I wanted to go when lockdown finished was Tenerife. I went on my own and people were asking me if it was safe. When I arrived in Tenerife I had a track and trace form to fill out saying where I was from, my flight details, where I was staying. I had to prove I’d done it on a QR code and my temperature was checked when entering the country.”

The Spanish authorities have put in place a number of strict protocol measures according to Sammy, who said: “fines of up to €100 have been handed out to people who did not have a mask on their person – even when walking the streets.”