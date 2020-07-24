TEULADA-MORAIRA’S Local Police recently arrested a man for indecent exposure in a local park.

“Thanks to rapid action on the part of officers from this force and information from witnesses, they were able to identify the person who was presumably responsible for the incident,” a Local Police statement stated.

No further details have been revealed of the alleged flasher or the exact location where the offence took place although Local Police sources revealed that he was sitting on a park bench.

He was detained and then handed over to the Guardia Civil who congratulated their Local Police counterparts for their work “especially as the victims of the indecent exposure were children.”