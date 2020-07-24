Researchers from Hebrew University (Israel) and Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York (United States) have discovered that the drug fenofibrate – a cholesterol drug – could change COVID into common cold.

The drug, typically used to lower cholesterol, is called fenofibrate. According to these researchers, the drug could inhibit the reproductive capacity of Covid-19 in lung cells.

-- Advertisement --



The drug appears to be effective in treating infected human tissue and significantly reducing the harmful effects of the virus. However, its efficacy will now have to be tested in human clinical trials.

Viruses are parasites that lack the ability to replicate on their own, so they take control of our cells to help accomplish that task. “By understanding how SARS-CoV-2 controls our metabolism, we can regain control of the virus and deprive it of the same resources it needs to survive,” they explained.

This new understanding of the coronavirus may help explain why patients with high blood sugar and cholesterol levels often have a particularly high risk of developing Covid-19.

In laboratory studies, the cholesterol-lowering medication showed very promising results. By making the lung cells burn more fat, fenofibrate breaks the control that the virus has over those cells and prevents their reproduction. What’s more, in five days of treatment on the laboratory tissues, the new coronavirus disappeared almost completely, according to the study.

Hopefully, this study brings forth a new miracle drug to treat the virus. If not, the new normality in Spain will be here to stay, at least until a cure or effective treatment is found.

Thanks for reading, ‘Cholesterol Drug Could Change COVID Into Common Cold’, if you enjoyed the article make sure to give it a share or like.