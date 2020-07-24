Campello’s Cala Baeza closed to swimmers

CAMPELLO’S Environment department is currently analysing seawater at Cala Palmeretes and Cala Baeza.

Samples will be compared with analyses presented by opposition parties and action taken depending on the results, announced Environment councillor Julio Oca.

Although these have yet to arrive, Oca insisted that pollution in samples obtained at Cala Palmeretes by the RED party did not in any case indicate that pollution was caused by sewage.

Analysing seawater off Campello’s beaches and coves is routine practice although Oca admitted that the decision to take samples at Cala Baeza was prompted by opposition parties’ analyses confirming the presence of the escherichia coli bacteria.

The Environment department immediately ordered the closure of Cala Baeza and swimming was barred, Oca pointed out that the beach is closed to swimmers.

Despite warning notices and announcements on the town hall’s website and the social media, some beachgoers had swum there last weekend, the councillor admitted.

Campello’s mayor Juanjo Berenguer accompanied by Oca, as well as Public Health councillor Rafa Galvañ, the Policia Local police chief and an official from the Infrastructures department later visited the beach to verify that signs prohibiting swimming were sufficiently clear.

