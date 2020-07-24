The Costa del Sol is on alert for a potentially serious new outbreak of the coronavirus as some members of a group of hikers who had been to Huelva became sick.

A group of 16 hikers had been on a trip to Huelva, which is popular to hikers with its many cycling trails. On their return, it is reported that four of them fell ill and were taken to hospital where tests proved they had contracted COVID-19.

Emergency health services immediately contacted their counterparts in Huelva who tried to trace who the group had come in contact with- it turns to be around 400 people! One official said the problem now is tracing every person the group came in contact with. Huelva is still experiencing a rise in cases and this latest episode is a particular worry to Andalucian health authorities as they urgently put out calls to anyone in Malaga who has been in contact with the group since they returned.

More on this breaking story as information becomes available.