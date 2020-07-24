Opponents of vaccines are “nuts,” said the PM, as he predicted Britain will be “well on the way past” coronavirus by the “middle of next year.”

Coronavirus anti-vaxxers: one in six British people would refuse a vaccine

“THERE are all these anti-vaxxers now,” Boris Johnson told nurses at GP surgery in London. “They are nuts, they are nuts.”

Speaking on his first anniversary of entering Downing Street, the PM said he believes that by the “middle of next year” Britain will be “well on the way past” Covid-19.

“But I must be clear with people, I do still think that we have tough times ahead in keeping this virus under control,” he said. “We have tough times ahead in coming through economically. But I’ve absolutely no doubt that we are going to and this country is going to bounce back stronger than ever before.”

The UK has lost nearly 50,000 lives to the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has dominated politics for months, with the outbreak killing almost 50,000 people across the UK. Mr Johnson recently expressed hope of a “more significant return to normality” by Christmas. Last month, the PM told the nation he believes the UK has “turned the tide” in the fight against the virus.

A feature of life with coronavirus is the social distancing restrictions, which currently encourage people to remain at least one metre apart from others not in their household. Mr Johnson said the length of time these measures remain in place will depend on how well the UK manages to control the spread of the virus.

“I’m not going to make a prediction about when these various social distancing measures will come off.

“Obviously we have been able to reduce some of them”

“We no longer ask people to stay at home, we’re trying to get back much closer to normal but our ability to dispense with the social distancing measures will depend on our continued ability to drive down the virus.”

Masks are obligatory from today in the UK

From today in the UK, it is mandatory to wear face coverings in shops, shopping centres, banks, takeaway outlets, post offices, sandwich shops, and supermarkets.

Police are ready to hand out £100 (€112) fines to people who break the new rules, but the College of Policing has said officers “should only be required as a last resort.”

Some high street chains have said they will not penalise customers for failing to wear a face covering, it remains to be seen if this in itself constitutes an offence!

Asked if he thinks it is a good idea for members of the public to be “shaming” people who do not comply, the PM said: “I think we should rely on the massive common sense of the British people that have so far delivered the results that we’ve seen, and that’s going to work.”

Mr Johnson was speaking as the government announced it wants to double the number of people who get the flu jab this winter, with free vaccinations for those aged over 50 and 11-year-olds.

