Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this past month that it was too soon to blame human error for the shooting down of the passenger plane that killed all on board.

IRANIAN forces admitted they had shot down the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 after mistaking it for a missile at a time of high tensions with the United States. All 176 people on board were killed.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in February that the amount of compensation that had been offered was an insult.

After a long standoff between Iran, Canada, Ukraine, and France, the Iranians eventually agreed to the inspection of both of the black boxes.

The CTFB, (Canadian Transportation Safety Board), said that an international team who had examined the black boxes from the destroyed passenger jet had completed their analysis of the recorders in France.

The transcripts from the black boxes has proven that there was illegal interference with the passenger jet which claimed the lives of all on board.

“Grateful to all partners who helped bring this moment closer. Black boxes from the aircraft were read out and deciphered successfully. The transcript confirmed the fact of illegal interference with the plane,” said Mr Yenin (Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister).