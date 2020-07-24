Andalucian artisans awarded

THE third Premios a la Artesanía de Andalucía, arranged by Consejería de Economía and the University to recognise companies and artisans for their contribution to the development of the sector in the community.

This year’s awards have gone to José Manuel Rivas, Miguel Ángel Torres, José Ignacio Rua and Melchor Martínez in the four categories covered. These distinctions reward innovation, creativity, environmental responsibility, as well as initiatives aimed at promoting this professional activity.

In this edition, the jury has decided to award the Andalucian Craftsmanship Prize to José Manuel Rivas (Rincón de la Victoria, Málaga), dedicated to leather goods, in the category of Unique Work, which takes into account the master’s degree in the techniques used, as well as their originality. The emphasis is also on innovation in the use of the materials used and that the work is unpublished and original based on the reinterpretation of traditional Andalucian crafts.

Rivas is passionate about art and leather and his work is influenced by his great-grandfather, who made custom shoes. He began his training in a workshop in Melilla and, later, he continued his training as a plastic arts and design technician at the Cordoba School of Art.