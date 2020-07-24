Airbus Agrees to Pay Higher Interest Rates on State Loans

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan Credit: Phil Hogan Twitter

THE Trump administration has been on the warpath against EU member states giving supposed ‘subsidies’ to Airbus to the detriment of Boeing and has threatened new sanctions by way of import tariffs.

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan believes that the decision by Airbus to pay higher interest on loans should resolve the situation but has indicated that the European Union is ready to impose its own sanctions if the US does not accept this compromise and reminded America that the EU believes that it subsidises Boeing.

