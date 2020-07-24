TWENTY-FIVE members of the Montgo Golf Society turned out for last singles Stableford competition at Oliva Nova Golf.

That it was a very warm day was reflected in the scoring although the overall winner, Peter Ketteringham with a score of 38 points, didn’t seem to have a problem.

There were two “twos” from Fiona Sankey and Susie Snelling, so the pot went to the girls and as it was a roll-over from the previous week, they did rather well.

Nearest the Pin on Hole 16 went to Susie Snelling and Nearest the Pin in

two on Hole 5 went to Donna green, so the women outclassed the men again.

Peter Cornes had a 30-foot putt for five and just as he hit the ball, a few ducks decided to walk across the green. His ball hit one of them on the foot and deflected into the hole, so he had a net birdy (lucky guy).

Pego Golf Society meets every Tuesday at Oliva Nova Golf Club and more information is available from Penny Barden at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com or contact the https://pego.golf-club.website/website/ website.