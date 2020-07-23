Yet another Spanish region makes masks mandatory at all times in order to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus amongst the community.

The Minister of Health in Ceuta, Javier Guerrero (PP) has signed off the decree which enforces the Autonomous City to use protective face masks at all times. This decree will affect people over six years of age, in outdoor spaces and in any closed place of public use, even if the interpersonal safety distance of 1.5 meters is guaranteed.

Failure to use the mask will be considered a minor offence and a sanctionable fine of up to 100 euros can be issued.

The measure will take effect as soon as it is officially published in the Official Gazette of the City of Ceuta.

The mask must cover your face from the part of the nasal septum and up to the chin, furthermore, the masks with an exhalation valve will not be accepted, except for professional uses in which case this type is suitable.

It will also be compulsory to wear a mask in all means of transport if the occupants do not live together at the same address. This also applies when travelling in vehicles with up to nine seats, including the driver.

Those persons who suffer from respiratory illnesses or health difficulties that could be aggravated by the use of the mask or who, due to their disability or dependence, do not have the autonomy to remove it or present behavioural changes that make their use unfeasible are exempt from the decree.

It will not be compulsory to wear for those practising individual sport outdoors. Neither will it be mandatory in cases of force majeure or when the very nature of the activity is incompatible.

