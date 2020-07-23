Would you take the plunge on the worlds scariest swing?

It is the hight of a 30 story building, and you are flung off it at 80mph (125kph)

The grand opening today of one of the worlds most terrifying thrill rides took place in Chongqing, China.

The swing, which is perched on the edge of a 2,300 foot (701 meter), cliff face consists of a 328 foot tall (99 meter), arch and a 354 foot tall (107.9 meter), launching tower.

Once strapped into the harness the poor victim is catapulted at 80mph (125kph), into the abys, named the ‘King of Swings’ the attraction has been entered into the Guinness book of world records as ‘The Tallest Swing Frame On Earth’ after beating the thrill ride called the ‘Big Rush’ which is in South Africa by 40 feet (12.1 meters).

The terrifying ride was supposed to be open to the public early this year, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown, and the management are said to be ecstatic that the attraction has now been officially opened to the public.

You don’t have to go it alone though, if you’re a little nervous of taking the plunge you can do it with two of your friends, (of course you need to have two friends who are daft enough to have a go!).

Daredevils, up to three in one go, will be lifted into the air by a rope attached to the launching tower before being launched towards the Shisun river valley at high speed.

Head engineer Shi Xuebin said the swing could reach a maximum angle of 90 degrees above the ground or 230 feet from the edge of the cliff.

The engineer has ensured the public the safety of the machine.

The swing underwent four months of security checks and is able to withstand a magnitude-10 earthquake as well as high winds with gusts of up to 103 miles per hour, according to the engineer.

‘Tourists must wear safety clothes certified by the European Union. And in order to provide them with extra protection, we have added tailor-made safety belts on the outside of the clothes,’ Mr Shi said.