A 62-year-old woman is in grave danger after being attacked with a hammer by her husband, who is now under arrest.

THE horrific attack occurred at around 12.45pm at the couple’s home in the city of Cartagena, Murcia. A patrol unit from the National Police quickly rushed to the scene and detained the husband, whilst the health workers of an Emergency Mobile Unit with health personnel tried to stabilise the victim.

Due to the severity of the injuries sustained in the attack, the woman has been transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia, where she has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The number of domestic abuse cases in Spain continues to rise as the country slowly returns back to the ‘new normality.’ Domestic abuse during quarantine was rife as the lack of freedom to leave the home meant more couples would engage in abusive behaviour. So much so that pharmacies across Andalucia began a campaign for secret codes which activate help for women or men who found themselves in danger.

Just this week a woman’s body has been found in a septic tank in Tenerife, who is also a suspected victim of domestic abuse. Four arrests have been made in connection with the aforementioned case.