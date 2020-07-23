British holidaymakers basking in the Spanish sun appeared to brush off fears of a second coronavirus wave in the country, with one declaring: “We work in ASDA — we are used to Covid”

Spain has seen a rapid rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, leading to some possible lockdown restrictions being reimposed in parts of the country.

The spike has prompted fears that Spain could soon be taken off the list of places Britons can visit without needing to quarantine for 14 days on their return.

But some of those already in the country appeared to brush off such concerns.

“I’m not too worried really, because we work in ASDA we are used to Covid and it really doesn’t scare us anymore, we know how to deal with it and be sensible,” Wigan resident Charmaine Bell, 37, told the Mirror from holiday resort Magaluf.

She added: “Coming out here has actually been a blessing really, just make sure you have done your homework before you come out and do things right.

“It’s not new now, everyone is educated about it now, you should come out and enjoy yourselves if you can.”

Emily Boddy and Mark Nolan, on holiday with their young son Jack, urged people to join them in Spain, despite the surge in cases.

Ms Boddy said: “We only arrived on Sunday and we ‘ummed’ and ‘ahed’ about coming, we did not really know what to expect with wearing masks and everything, but it has been OK so far and I would tell people to come on out if they can.”

Mr Nolan added: “It is a little worrying they could be put on the unsafe list because that was one of the things that put us off coming but to be honest my advice to people at the moment would be to just come.

“It really hasn’t been that bad to deal with and we are having great fun. If they did bring in quarantine there is very little we can do about it is there?”