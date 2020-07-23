The Costa del Sol is Giving Off Positive Vibes for the Future

IN the words of the song, things can only get better and this is what is happening across the towns and cities in the Costa del Sol.

One important gauge to the state of an economy is the amount of property development and the ease of obtaining building approval from individual councils on the Costa del Sol and Marbella Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, recently attended a presentation by the Leading Property Agents of Spain (LPA), the first real estate association on the Costa del Sol.

-- Advertisement --



Councils across the Coast are doing all that they can to encourage visitors to enjoy the optimism that is coming from residents as they recognise the importance of following social distancing and wearing masks as they journey to the beaches.

One very positive expectation for summer is that fewer Spaniards are likely to travel abroad and will look to spend time by the beach towns as travel from Madrid and Sevilla is quick and easy with visitors expecting a warm welcome.

Hotels have reopened, bars and restaurants are making great offers and there is a positive feeling that things will continue to approve as time goes by.

Things have been tough and some businesses have had to close but the majority have been sensible and have taken their time to ensure that they meet all of the expected standards of hygiene before opening their doors again.