The government’s u-turn makes face coverings mandatory in takeaways from this Friday, July 24.

The law will apply in coffee shops, sandwich shops, takeaways, banks and petrol stations as well as all other shops.

Coverings will be mandatory in takeaways and sandwich shops as the law changes to make face masks law from July 24 (Friday). The face mask guidance has sparked chaos just 24 hours out from becoming law, with takeaways INCLUDED in the guidance having initially been omitted. Chain shops like McDonald’s and Pret are reportedly included in the new rules – just after supermarkets said they will not stop people who refuse to wear them walking through the door.

There had been confusion after the Government appeared to contradict itself over whether masks would be needed in cafes and sandwich shops. Initially, it was understood takeaway and food-on-the-go outlets would be exempt, but now a u-turn shows fast food store customers having to don face masks upon collecting orders.

Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis said you will have to mask up in a takeaway – depending on why you’re going in there. If you’re sitting down and eating in the takeaway, you don’t need a mask. But if you’re paying for food or drink then taking it out, you do need a mask.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said: “Obviously if you’re in a food outlet it’s not practical to wear a face mask. What changes from Friday is if you’re in a retail environment, if you’re in a shop or a supermarket, you should be wearing a face mask.

