THE mayor of La Linea de la Concepcion Juan Franco and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, met yesterday (July 22) in La Linea for discussions prior to a meeting today with other local mayors.

The minister explained that she understood that La Linea is the municipality most directly affected by the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union and Juan Franco confirmed that her office has been in regular communication with the La Linea Council which he appreciated.

-- Advertisement --



Arancha González Laya said that she wanted to understand first hand the situation in La Linea and also the other municipalities in the Campo de Gibraltar facing the issues related to Gibraltar, within the Brexit negotiations and confirmed that the purpose of her visit is that La Linea and the region benefit from the fund recovery system adopted by the European Union to boost the economy of countries such as Spain

When asked by journalists about the relations between Gibraltar and the region, the minister assured them that Spain aspires “to build an area of ​​shared prosperity in which everyone wins” but alluded to a plan to promote the Campo de Gibraltar that includes employment, as well as promoting business, entrepreneurship, security and infrastructure.