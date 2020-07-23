SPAIN’S Epidemiologists demand no smoking on beaches and terraces in order to mitigate the risk of transmitting the coronavirus. The Spanish Society of Epidemiology demands that all terraces of bars and restaurants, beaches, outdoor shows and private cars be converted into smoke-free spaces.

The society warns that tobacco consumption increases the possibility of contracting the virus. In a press release, the Spanish Society of Epidemiology (SSE) proposes to expand smoke-free spaces to protect the population from tobacco smoke and warns that tobacco use in outdoor spaces puts both smokers and non-smokers in danger of becoming infected with Covid-19.

The SEE has explained, in this sense, that smokers who are infected and asymptomatic can emit drops of water with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, putting the rest of the population at risk. Recently, the Spanish Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR) also warned that smoking on terraces and public spaces increases the risk of contagion of coronavirus for both smokers and people in the environment.

Alicante has already taken a step to try and create more smoke-free zones by prohibiting smoking on its beaches. Now that outbreaks are increasing, regions are trying to find more secure ways of lowering the risk of transmission.