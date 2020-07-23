A MAN who kept more than a dozen snakes in his Roquetas de Mar home, some of them poisonous, is facing charges for breaking flora and fauna protection laws.

Guardia Civil opened an investigation into the snake owner based on information that a person was keeping reptiles, some of them protected species and several potentially dangerous, in a property in the locality.

-- Advertisement --



‘Operation Reptileman’ led to a search of the premises. Among the creatures officers found were two adult and five baby albino pythons, an eastern diamondback rattlesnake, a ladder snake, an Indian cobra and an Egyptian cobra.

The Guardia said that some of the snakes have venom so toxic that enough of it could kill someone.

Catching some of the snakes was pretty tricky. The Guardia particularly mentioned the cobras, commenting that their movements are so quick it was difficult to get a hold of and handle them, and meaning they had to exercise extreme caution.

The Guardia reported he owner either lacked documentation proving his ownership of the reptiles or produced papers which did not coincide with the creatures in his possession.