Portraits help Javea charity on the Costa Blanca

PART of the proceeds from the sale of two portraits of Tchaikovsky and Beethoven will go to Todos Juntos Javea (TJJ).

They are the work of the local artist and subscriber to Concerts Costa Blanca, Carmen G Gavin, and the first offer over €150 for each, or either, of the 30 x 49 centimetre will be accepted.

This includes a donation of €30 for TJJ in each case, which will be very gratefully received at this particularly difficult time for so many families.

More information is available from concertscostablanca.com or todosjuntosjavea@gmail.com

TJJ is, as always, appreciative of the help and support given by Concerts Costa Blanca.

“We hope it won’t be too long before we can once again enjoy the outings to the wonderful concerts as we did before this dreadful virus changed our lives,” Concerts Costa Blanca said.