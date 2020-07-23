Police Launch Frantic search for mum and five vulnerable children missing in Liverpool

Police have launched an urgent search for a missing mother and her five “vulnerable” children who have links to a number of areas of Liverpool.

A missing persons appeal has been launched after a mum disappeared with her five children. Officers from Merseyside Police say they are concerned for the welfare of mum Dominique Taylor and her five children, who recently vanished from the area.

Her children Amarliyah, Amaya, Nile, Iylah-Rose and Noah Taylor have been named by police in the appeal. Merseyside Police are frantically appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of the six. Officers from the force in the North West have released photos of the five young children as part of a public appeal for information.

One photo shows three of the children sat at a picnic table in a park. Another shows a baby in a cradle and a third shows a young girl in a child’s seat in a shopping trolley at a supermarket.

Police have asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of the mother and children to call the force or Liverpool Children’s Service. In a Facebook post, a possible relative said of the children’s relationship with their mother: “They are very loved.”

