Phoney phones in Benidorm

AN INVESTIGATION into fake mobile phones that began in Benidorm led to a warehouse in Cartagena (Murcia).

Members of the Policia Nacional’s Policia Judicial – equivalent to Britain’s CID – launched an enquiry after receiving Policia Local reports that a Benidorm shop was selling fake branded phones and accessories.

Finding that the distributor had delivered the fake phones and other items without invoices or paperwork, police eventually traced the supplier to Cartagena.

Here they found 1,400 fake phones, wireless headphones, USB cables and mobile phone cases.

The warehouse manager, the only person involved in the scam, was arrested and later released after being charged with offences against industrial property laws.