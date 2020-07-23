THE Sala Group announces hot off the grill, that OAK Garden & Grill will be re-opening for the season on Sunday July 26.

Set against the spectacular backdrop of La Concha, OAK Garden & Grill is situated in a garden of an Andalusian style villa in a prime location, next to La Sala Puerto Banus and Villa Toscana Pizza.

This unique al fresco dining spot will open for dinner from 6.30pm until late, showcasing a spectacular array of Meats to Share, Fresh Fish & Seafood and Oak Signature Dishes that can truly be described as perfection from the grill to the table.

The popular Marbella steak restaurant will launch with their fantastic Oak Express early dining menu, available between 6.30pm to 7.30pm seven nights a week where you can enjoy two courses and a glass of Oak House Wine for just €29 per person.

For your reassurance and confidence, full social distancing, safety and hygiene measures have been put in place in accordance with Government guidelines.

Due to limited capacity, pre-booking is encouraged so contact Oak Garden & Grill via email onreservations@OakGardenAndGrill.com or call 951 319 411.