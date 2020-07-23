Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback against Roy Jones Jr.

-- Advertisement --



Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson is back, though not as a professional.

Tyson, 54, will face off with fellow former champ Roy Jones Jr., 51, in an eight-round exhibition match set for Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Multiple sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting.

YouTube star Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson are also in talks to appear on the preliminary card. Tyson, who dominated the heavyweight scene for almost 20 years after winning the title in 1987, will take on 51-year-old Jones in an eight-round exhibition in California on September 12.

Tyson announced the bout on Twitter, the first of his Legends Only League venture, with the words “I. AM. BACK.”

Tyson and Jones Jr. are expected to sport 12-ounce gloves and will need to be medically cleared in order to make the bout official. Yahoo reported they will not wear headgear.

“They’re just going to be in there moving around and letting fans see these legends,” Andy Foster, who oversees the California State Athletic Commission that will regulate the event, told MMA Fighting. Shortly after reports began to circulate, Tyson released a teaser for the upcoming fight.

The Sept. 12 event is promoted by social media platform Triller. The event’s preliminary card will include additional fights and musical performances. A 10-part docuseries will roll out with two episodes per week until the fight.

The news ends months of speculation about the possible return of Mike Tyson, who’s posted several training videos online. A feeding frenzy broke out among promoters over the right to host Tyson’s comeback, with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bidding at least €17.25 Million ($20 million) for one night with the boxing legend; Wanderlei Silva was pitched as a potential opponent.

If you liked reading this article, ‘”I. AM. BACK.”: Mike Tyson Returns to face Roy Jones Jr. in 8-round Exhibition Match’, please make sure to like, share, and comment!