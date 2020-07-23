As far as all games out there are concerned, there’s always a strategy that you can apply to come out on top. With that in mind, it’s a no-brainer that you can do the same with online casino games. Sure, most people will tell you that the house always wins, but here’s how to master the most popular online casino games.

It all starts with knowing the few games you excel in and really hone in on them. Considering some bad experiences you may have had with online casino games in the past, this sounds far-fetched. But with these few tips and handy tidbits, you can beat the house a handful of times. Keep on reading to see how to master the most popular online casino games.

Blackjack

If mathematics is not a solid suite, then maybe you should back away from this one. Nevertheless, it’s a classic card game, with an edge and plenty to choose from in the blackjack category at Leo Vegas.

Pay close attention to the game, the truth of the matter is that it’s a game of probability, so you need to ensure that you stay ahead. Look closely at the tables so you can eventually predict the streaks.

Don’t go for games that stack up a whole lot of cards, especially if you count cards. With fewer cards, you have a better chance.

Study the table because it’ll give you some insight into which routes to take and decisions to make. Every site has its own unique way of setting up the tables, so adjust accordingly where it’s needed.

Roulette

Before going in, keep it in mind that you probably won’t strike gold with this one, but it’s definitely incredibly fun. All players need to do is predict which number the ball will eventually land on.

Opt for the European variation, you see, while the American version has 38 numbers, it has 37 numbers. It may not seem like a serious edge, but it does tip the odds a bit more in your favour.

Familiarize yourself with your odds, you don’t have to cram them, but having a clue will help you make better decisions.

Take a chance on the column strategy, it’s not foolproof, but it gives you a fair chance. So, that basically means you should aim to bet even vs low or high vs low.

Poker

If you haven’t played poker, online, or in person, then you haven’t started playing online casino games yet. It’s one of those classic card games that come in a number of variations.

Start small; if you’re going to play poker, start with small stakes. It’s a good way to familiarize yourself with the game while learning how to win and lose as well.

Don’t juggle too much at first, those multi-table games may look tempting. But, you should probably try single table games first.

Study, study, and study some more! Sure, you’re not going back to school, but you need to study everything from poker strategies to your own gameplay. That’s the only way you can anticipate success.

Slots

There was no way the game of slots wasn’t going to make an appearance on this list. After all, it is by far one of the most popular casino games as a whole.

Loose online slots are real, you need to take advantage of them. No, there’s no faulty mechanics online. But, there are sites that pay more often than others

The best things in life are free, which covers free spins. Take advantage of this to suss out difficult sites.

Don’t give in to the ‘betting max’ theory, it is, after all, a game of chance. Your odds are the same whether you bet max or not.

Craps

This game makes you wish you had the power of premonition. It simply involves guessing the outcomes before the dice are rolled.