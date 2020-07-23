Good rhythm to school works

CONSTRUCTION works on the new Huercal-Overa music school are progressing at a good rhythm.

Huercal-Overa Mayor Domingo Fernandez, along with Public Works councillor Blas Sanchez and head of the Culture, Knowledge and Social Wellbeing department, Jose Lopez, paid a visit to the site opposite the Adolf Suarez park this week to see how the more than €912,000 project is coming along.

-- Advertisement --



Fernandez underlined the importance of the project for the municipality, “which will finally have a building to house our municipal music school.”

The Mayor said the works are expected to be finished next year, with a view to having the school up and running in September 2021.

The original project for the school has in fact been modified. The council said changes include fresher-look flooring, improvements to the school surroundings and the construction of an additional office.

Once completed the three-storey building will also have nine classrooms, an audition hall and a teachers’ room.