Gibraltar Targets Staycationers on the Costa del Sol to Boost Economy

NOW that Gibraltar is discovering its own new normality, having weathered the pandemic, so far with no fatalities and few cases of coronavirus, it is now looking to encourage tourists back to the Rock.

There is to be a concerted programme of radio advertising on Spanish radio as well as involvement with Facebook campaigns and TV adverts as well as the return of a number of Spanish bloggers.

According to Tourism Minister Vijay Daryanani with more and more Spanish and expatriate residents of the Costa del Sol taking ‘staycations’, Gibraltar is an obvious choice for not just a day visit but a longer period of time.