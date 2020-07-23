Fun Time for Children as Costa del Sol Town Reopens 30 Playgrounds

ALTHOUGH slightly later than neighbouring councils, the mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas, confirmed that with effect from Monday, July 20, the 30 playgrounds in the municipality which had been closed since the start of the state of alarm would reopen.

On the same day, the council allowed the sports and bio-health areas to open again and each facility, many of which had to be made safe for all, will be cleaned and disinfected once a day every day to comply with the guidelines on hygiene and sanitary matters established by the Junta de Andalucia.

