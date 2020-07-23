IT seems that Spain is producing a number of exceptional yet eccentric violists at the moment and one of the best is Jorge Guillén or as he is now STRAD who first performed on stage as soloist with the Madrid Orchestra at the age of nine.

He followed this with classical training but he expanded his repertoire to take in rock, flamenco and pop and gained the nickname of the Rebel Violinist whilst also playing alongside another great violinist Ara Malikian.

With more than a hundred concerts on his bands first tour, which was well received by critics and public alike, his group is now touring Mundos Opuestos (also the title of his new CD) an innovative new show for audiences of all types which incorporates fine music and a flamboyant and electrifying performance.

Now STRAD will appear at the Limited Edition Marenostrum Festival on Sunday August 2 in Castle Sohail Fuengirola with tickets costing €24 plus booking fee.

Another exceptional evening will see hugely popular due Amaral breaking their nationwide acoustic tour to appear at the Castle on Friday July 31 with tickets for the show which will last several hours costing €40 plus booking fee.