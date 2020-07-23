MORE than four tons of hashish were seized from a boat as it entered Calpe’s Puerto Blanco marina.

At least six people, including two of the crew, were arrested in the joint operation by the National Police, Guardia Civil and Aduana customs officers.

Four arrests were made on land but two other crew members who jumped overboard had not been located at the time of writing.

The smugglers’ boat was boarded at 3.30am by Customs officers from the Arao patrol boat who discovered that the vessel was loaded with more than 130 packages of hachis weighing a total of 4.3 tons.

Parallel to the Customs’ operation four people were arrested on land, revealed sources close to the case which, although the hashish haul took place in Calpe, is being handled by a San Javier (Murcia) court.