Costa del Sol Town Receives Approval to Recruit New Police Officers

IN addition to the recruitment of seven new Local Police officers for the Estepona force, approval has now been received for the addition of a further nine by way of competition.

Potential candidates will need to pass written tests as well as physical and psychological tests before being accepted and then sent for training at the Andalucian School of Public Safety.

Not only has the municipality increased its manpower but has recently spent €500,000 to obtain 14 new vehicles including five patrol cars suitable for the transfer of detainees, two camouflaged vehicles and four motorcycles as well as two ‘off-road’ vehicles and a personnel transport van.

€160,000 has been spent on improved communications equipment and €78,000 Euros for the purchase of bullet and knife proof vests.