Costa del Sol Mayor Accuses Government of Armed Robbery

THE mayor of Ronda, Maripaz Fernández, has accused the National Government of “armed robbery” after it announced its intention to seize €3 million in reserve funds that the council has built up over 10 years.

Understandably, the council wants to see the money used to support the residents of the town and its infrastructure rather than see it disappear into government coffers.

-- Advertisement --



The mayor has a record of criticising the current government of Pedro Sanchez, accusing it being unable to properly manage the current crisis and has suggested that the current plans may well be unconstitutional.

She intends to meet with other local mayors to discuss a course of action.