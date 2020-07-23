Combined abilities – power and luxury

BENTLEY recently announced details of the new Bentayga – the definitive luxury SUV. With more than 20,000 handcrafted since the car’s launch it is set to build on an incredible success story.

A new exterior design adopts the Bentley design DNA now prevalent across the entire model range, giving Bentley the freshest and most modern product family of any luxury car company. Combining the abilities of a performance grand tourer, a luxury limousine, a spacious family car and an off-roader.

Key to the Bentayga is its strikingly dynamic look, which draws inspiration from the marque’s new design language.

The new model is powered by a 4.0-litre, 32-valve dual twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine, which combines immense power with impressive fuel economy. Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the V8 offers supercar performance, developing 542 bhp and 568 lb.ft of torque, resulting in a top speed of 180 mph and 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

The class-leading performance of the Bentayga V8 is complemented by a range of 397, with CO2 emissions of 302 g/km. This refined efficiency is partly due to the ability of the engine to de-activate four of its eight cylinders in suitable conditions, without compromising the drive.

Later, the Bentayga will be offered as an efficient Hybrid, the luxury sector’s first true plug-in hybrid. Benefiting from its introduction in the previous generation model, the Hybrid will be Bentley’s most efficient model ever and is the company’s first step towards electrification.