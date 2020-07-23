THE Mallorca government has given the green light to a €3.5 million round of subsidies for local councils’ environmentally friendly projects.

The island administration said the cash is being made available to help local authorities cover the costs of initiatives which help to address the effects of climate change by contributing to energy efficiency and reducing the emission of contaminating gases.

The kind of actions the government has in mind are improving public lighting, installing electric vehicle charge points or solar panels, and improving climate control systems in municipal buildings.

Mallorca president Catalina Cladera explained that the financial assistance will be distributed on the basis of population size.

Municipalities with up to 2,000 inhabitants will get €87,500. Localities with between 2,000 and 5,000 inhabitants are eligible for €73,500. Zones with populations of up to 10,000 will receive €63,800, and up to 20,000, €50,500.

In municipalities where registered residents number between 20,000 and 50,000 the maximum amount is €39,600.

Localities with populations of more than 50,000 get €31,150.

Councils have a month to present the projects from the date the subsidy notification is published in the Balearic Island Official Bulletin. The plans will have to be actioned by the end of 2021.

The subsidies come under the ‘Mallorca Reacciona’ social and economic plan.

