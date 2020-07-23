Benidorm’s unwanted visitors

BENIDORM town hall will pay a specialist firm €22,000 to solve the problems caused by seagulls.

Some years back, Benidorm town hall was concerned that the town was in danger of being overrun by pigeons, and now it wants to discourage persistent seagulls from nesting in local buildings.

They benefitted during lockdown when there were fewer people around to disturb them and plans to bring in specialists were held up as the contract could not be put out to tender until the de-escalation process began.

“We had it all prepared last March but the pandemic stopped us,” explained Benidorm’s Environment councillor Monica Gomez.

Seagulls, which are a common sight all along the Costa Blanca, are a difficult species to control, she added.

They eat whatever they can find in the street and rubbish dumps as well as the fish discarded by the fishing fleet, all of which facilitates their over-population, Gomez said.

“Seagulls pose no danger to the public,” the councillor stressed. “In fact when attacks have occurred, this was precisely because people got too close to their chicks,” she pointed out.