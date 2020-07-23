Benidorm extends beach booking times

Maria Gomez, Benidorm’s beach councillor, said: “We’ve listened to the concerns lodged by people and introduced the new hours.

“THE council has always said that beach safety measures and the way they are enforced will always be subject to change.”

With the pandemic meaning there are loads of changes in the way we live, some changes are proving a little harder to implement.

The Levante Beach in Benidorm has for a few days now had a system in place where you book a spot on the beach online, this helps keep the beach at its optimal capacity without affecting the social distancing rules, and seemed to be working, but there were problems with people overstaying their allotted time on the beach and this caused queues, along with those who had not booked online or were unable to do so turning up to get on the waiting list at the entrances to the beach.

There were points in the day when there were people waiting for two hours to get on the sand.

One angry holidaymaker said: “This is a shame. I am 86 years old and have come for a month on holiday and 10 hours by bus from Bilbao to now have to be here for two hours.”

Holidaymakers are being advised to get the booking online to avoid waiting too long, the council have now changed the opening times from midday, to 9am to help alleviate the pressure on the beach, which has 1,557 slots that can be reserved for morning, afternoon or evening.