Balearic share of Covid-19 Fund pie

THE Balearic Islands is set to receive nearly €105 million of the Spanish government’s Covid-19 Fund to ease the impact of the pandemic on regional government coffers.

The Treasury Ministry order setting out the distribution of the first round of the €16 billion fund of €6 billion, published in the BOE Official State Bulletin on July 22, specifies that the archipelago’s share is €104,536 million.

-- Advertisement --



Balearic regional Finance Minister Rosario Sanchez expressed regret that the allocation for the islands’ administration “will not totally alleviate” the reduction in income and the extraordinary expenses due to the health crisis given the major impact it has had on tax collection.

The regional minister nevertheless welcomed the creation of the fund and the modifications introduced during the negotiation process on how much each region of the country would get.

She explained that the Balearics will receive more than the average per inhabitant for all of Spain’s regions, with an estimated €420 million overall.

Sanchez described the Covid-19 fund as an “important advance”, having been a demand made of the national government since the start of the crisis.