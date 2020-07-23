A WOMAN is under arrest in Mallorca for scamming a residential community out of more than €40,000, according to Spanish press.

The 47-year old reportedly siphoned off money from the community funds between 2014 and 2018 while employed as the administrator of a complex in the Son Gotleu district of Palma.

Not only is she suspected of taking cash adding up to some €25,000 out of the community’s account without justification over the four-year period, she allegedly made bank transfers of around €11,000 in all to accounts in her name and set up a direct debit from the community account for her health insurance.

The community eventually twigged that something dodgy had been going on when it came to light at a meeting that the accounts were not right and money was owed to insurance companies and other businesses, when according to the woman all the payments were up-to-date.

The community immediately sacked her and requested a report on the accounts, which never materialized.

Eventually the community reported the 47-year old to the police.

It was further reported that the woman had been charged with a similar crime in Inca.