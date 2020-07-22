Young Mother with Coronavirus Dies After Giving Birth

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Health in Puerto Rico, a young mother with coronavirus has sadly died after childbirth. The statement indicates that the 24-year-old woman died on Sunday at the Manati Hospital in a northern municipality of the Caribbean island.

“We are evaluating this unfortunate case because although it appears to be a death from Covid-19. We do not want to officially brand it as such, we are waiting to hear from the analysis conducted by the Institute of Forensic Sciences,” said the official, noting that the woman’s case has not been classified within the 81 confirmed deaths, that the Department reported this Tuesday.

-- Advertisement --



The Health Department’s report on Tuesday did not register any deaths from Covid-19, although 235 confirmed cases and 252 additional probable cases were registered. Without additional fatalities, the total number of confirmed deaths remains at 81 and the number of probable deaths adds an additional 99, making the total deaths 180.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 4,255. Of that total, 2,168 are women and 2,087 are men. The coronavirus crisis continues to ravage its way throughout the globe relentlessly. In Spain, outbreaks keep rising despite the fact that some scientific experts estimated that high temperatures could weaken the virus. However, there are some good signs about the promise of a vaccine and Oxford University has managed to stimulate an antibody response to the virus. When the vaccine will come, however, is still unknown.