You say party. I say for sure!  

It’s no secret that I like to party. In fact, I made a career out of it.

-- Advertisement --



Once upon a time, I was known to attend up to four or five parties per night, stopping by each to air-kiss and be photographed, before moving on to the next, with the help of my ever-smiling, and patient chauffeur, Chris. Usually landing in whatever nightclub was the hottest ticket in town, by 2am. I must say, it’s a time that remains pretty much a blur, but along the way, I made some great friends.

An era that was certainly showered with way too many cocktails. Most times the only way to recall where I’d been and with whom, was to pick up magazines like Tatler, or read the social columns of newspapers. As 2020 unfolded, I made a conscious decision to get more sleep and stay away from the busy social scene of Marbella. Little did I know, that the universe had a plan in place to ensure none of us could sip martinis at stylish parties.

We were unable to even go to a local bar for a glass of wine. As I’ve said before, while March rolled into April, and on to May, I stared at my diary and saw it filled with cancelled events and special occasions. The only form of entertainment on offer – Netflix and chill. And I don’t mean the fun kind of chill, I mean stay home and accept it, while binge-watching shows that did little to light my fire.

Anyhow, the first party I was able to attend post lockdown, was worth the wait. Famed interior designer, and my NBF, Nezha Kanouni, invited a select group of Marbella’s finest, to the opening of her latest store, on the Golden Mile. I’ve always been a lover of interior design, so to meet someone as cool, and terminally chic as Nehza was fantastic. Her taste is impeccable, and while I didn’t really have a chance to check out everything, due to great conversations with old friends and a whole lot of air-kissing, I have an appointment to return to select certain pieces for my home.

The party gave me the chance to meet some really great new friends from Marbella, as well as catching up with one of my oldest pals, the ever stunning and effervescent Virginia Macari. We’ve been friends for too long to recall, but have been living our lives via WhatsApp for the last few months.

The party moved on to the super chic, Mamzel for supper and drinks. If you haven’t already visited this stunning venue nestled in the hills, I suggest you do so pronto. Nezha is responsible for the design of the restaurant, and it is, of course, epic. A triumph! It’s the first time in months that I danced and laughed and possibly drank too much wine. But the slight headache the following morning was worth it.

A night that began with a Negroni at The Marbella Club and ended with a swim in my pool at 3am. It certainly feels more like the Marbella I’ve loved for many years.