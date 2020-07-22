Wonderful world of watercolour

THE exhibition of the painter Magdalena Romero is open in the Municipal Exhibition Hall of Nerja until August 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 6.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The room is located at Calle Almirante Ferrándiz, 14, known as Calle Cristo.

Magdalena is a great watercolourist, her paintings abound in colour and her work conveys joy, depth and transparency. She studied Fine Arts in Seville and there she played other techniques, but watercolour is what represents her.

She has many exhibitions to her credit and enjoys numerous awards and distinctions, which from a young age endorse her career.

She is also a teacher of painting in different municipalities of the Axarquía, including Nerja.