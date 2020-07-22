We Are The Creators Of Our Destiny 

When we were born into this world, we didn’t know the meaning of limitation.

We didn’t understand the word fear or self-doubt. We never compared ourselves to others as we were learning to walk. It didn’t matter how many times we fell, we would get back up and try again until we succeeded. Some of us would start to walk as early as 9 months old, others took much longer but it didn’t matter. We didn’t care, we concentrated on ourselves.

Why do so many of us doubt our own abilities?

Why do we compare to others?

Why do we set limits in our life?

Why are some more confident than others?

It all boils down to our piers, how we were raised, and who we were surrounded by whilst growing up. Limitation, self-doubt, procrastination, and a negative mindset is taught. You may have had an amazing upbringing with confident parents, however, an Uncle, Aunt, friend of the family may have been negative, may have installed fear into you unintentionally.

As children, our brains are like sponges. They absorb everything around us. If you see fear as a child, there is a higher chance that you will take that fear into adulthood. If, as an adult, you are surrounded by negative people, you too will become negative.

We give away our power by our thoughts. We forget who we are and start to exist rather than live our life to the full. The good news is, you can change these habits at any age but it has to start with you!

Here is an exercise for you all to complete. You will need a pen and paper to answer these questions:

What is your biggest desire? How do you want to feel? Where do you want to be? If you could achieve anything in the world, what would it be?

Once you have answered these questions, I’d like you to answer the following next to each one…..

WHAT IS STOPPING YOU FROM ACHIEVING THIS?

The answer will always full under one of 3 categories.

Self-doubt, procrastination, or fear. You can overcome each of these categories with ease and learn how to live YOUR life the way YOU want to.