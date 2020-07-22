Teenager Is Rescued After Being Swept Out To Sea In Marbella

A teenage girl has been rescued after being dragged out to sea on the La Venus beach in Marbella, on the Costa del Sol, despite the presence of red flags prohibiting swimming.

THE incident occurred on Tuesday around 6pm after the entire Malaga coast had put up the red flags and banned swimming due to strong winds and currents coming from the east.

The young girl had ignored the restrictions and was swept out 300 feet into the sea. José Lacalle, who was on the beach, heard the girl’s boyfriend shouting for help and immediately jumped in to rescue her. Lacalle, a former water polo player, knew what to do and managed to get the teenager to the shore, with the additional help of two street vendors, Aliu and Falu, who had also realised someone was in danger.

The girl was taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella, and although she was suffering from exhaustion and minor signs of drowning, she was given the all-clear today.