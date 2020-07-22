Summer of flamenco on Spain’s Costa Almeria

IT is lining up to be a summer of flamenco on the Costa Almeria.

The Diputacion de Almeria has organised a new edition of its Flamenco Provincial Circuit, which starts tomorrow July 23 in Benahadux and continues until September 26.

The programme features free, open-air performances in eight municipalities.

Appearing at the inaugural event at Benahadux’s Parque Central at 10pm this Thursday night will be singer Sonia Miranda and Jose del Tomate on guitar in a homage to Pastora ‘Niña de los Peines’.

This will be followed on Friday night by an appearance by singers Rocio Segura and Angela Cuenca and Antonio Luis Lopez on guitar in Macael’s Plaza de la Constitucion at 9.30pm.

On the same night singer El Titi and the ‘Peña El Taranto’ will be performing in Fines’ Plaza de la Constitucion at 9pm.

Then on Saturday the circuit moves on to the Pedro Gilabert Museum in Arboleas. There will be a 9pm performance by singer Cristo Heredia and the Judit Alferez dancers.

The other four performances featured on the programme will be in Lucainena de las Torres, Laujar de Andarax, Huercal-Overa and Pechina.

“Culture needs, now more than ever, the support of institutions and the backing of the public”, commented the provincial council Culture deputy Manuel Guzman.

He said the circuit is part of an administration plan to boost the culture sector and support provincial professionals and highlighted the “enormous talent” of Almeria’s flamenco artists.

Due to the pandemic situation there is a limit on audience numbers at each venue and there are health safety measures to prevent Covid-19 infection.