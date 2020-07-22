Puerto Portals Sunset Market back for summer

PUERTO Portals is celebrating summer with the return of The Sunset Market.

This is the sixth consecutive year of the event, featuring lovely items to buy, art and live music every Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm to midnight up until August 20.

Stalls offer island art, ceramics and espadrilles, as well as fashion, accessories and jewellery. The artist’s corner this year is also very much focused on Mallorca and on supporting the island’s own.

The Mallorca Sense Fam association is present at the market once again this year with the aim of raising funds for its work in providing assistance to the island’s most disadvantaged and at risk of social exclusion.

Last year the association managed to collect some €3,500 from a second-hand book stall at the market.

Providing top-tapping background sounds of jazz, blues, rock, flamenco and swing to the market activities are bands like Honolili and Monkey Doo, and reggae singer Glasford.

The main novelty as this summer’s Sunset is that the stalls have been divided into three zones in order to comply with health safety and social distancing measures. The market therefore extends from Puerto Portal’s main dock to the end of the boulevard where the summer market is usually held.